Chapter Zero NZ Marks First Anniversary As Climate Governance Awareness Grows

The national chapter of the global Climate Governance Initiative Chapter Zero New Zealand marks its first anniversary today. [3 March]

Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation has pushed awareness of the impacts of climate change to the fore and highlighted how New Zealand’s weather, environment and economy may be affected.

IoD’s Chapter Zero NZ is part of a global climate governance initiative that spans 50 countries and is focused on supporting directors to take action on climate change at a board level. Chapter Zero NZ Chair Dame Therese Walsh CFInstD says business, the government and the community must work together if New Zealand is to find solutions to the twin challenges of mitigating our climate impacts and adapting to a changing climate.

“Over the past year it has been encouraging to see so many directors getting involved in the climate conversation,” says Dame Therese, who chairs the boards of Air New Zealand and ASB Bank.

“Chapter Zero New Zealand now has more than 850 directors signed up, representing some of our largest companies across a range of industries. Our free resources have been well utilised, and we’ve seen sell-out audiences at our in-person climate governance events.”

This demonstrates that the governance community wants support in how to address climate change in a tangible and impactful way, she says.

Boards have a critical role to play in ensuring their organisations have a sustainable business model, and that New Zealand’s economy and society have a sustainable future, Walsh says.

“This is a really big issue that requires honest conversations and a will to find practical solutions. Chapter Zero New Zealand helps New Zealand directors understand how their organisations fit into the bigger picture and to leverage global knowledge to find better ways forward.”

Among the members of Chapter Zero NZ’s Steering Committee are directors involved across a range of sectors including energy (Mercury, Meridian, Vector), banking and finance (ANZ, ASB, Westpac, NZX), the primary sector (a2 Milk, Fonterra, Sanford, Zespri), transport (Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, Freightways), health (Fisher and Paykel Healthcare) as well as the tourism and creative sectors.

“When we were approached to host Chapter Zero in New Zealand there was no question that we should be part of this global climate governance initiative,” says IoD Chief Executive Kirsten Patterson CMInstD.

“We could not have made such great steps forward without the support of IoD members who have given their time and their expertise to the Steering Committee. We are also very grateful for the support of our Working Group as we work towards building climate literacy and helping directors to take action.”

In the past 12 months, speakers such as UK climate expert Sir Jonathan Porritt, Australian sustainability advisor Sam Mostyn, head of the Climate Change Commission Dr Rod Carr, Minister of Finance, Hon. Grant Robertson, and Minister for Climate Change, Hon. James Shaw, have shared their thinking at Chapter Zero NZ events. In March, we welcome Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon to share his perspectives on climate action with the governance community.

“As we mark our anniversary we are launching our Chapter Zero New Zealand Board Toolkit, which provides directors with a simple yet practical framework to ensure the climate challenge is being effectively addressed at the board table,” says Patterson.

“We are also conducting our first national Climate Governance Survey, which will provide further insights into the level of climate knowledge among New Zealand’s directors.

“Our 2022 Director Sentiment Survey found ‘climate change, water and resource management issues’ were front of mind for directors,” Patterson says.

“With legislative changes, policy developments and widespread public interest in each of these areas, it perhaps shouldn’t be surprising that 51% of the surveyed IoD directors named this as the future trend at the top of their boards’ agendas.”

Dame Therese is encouraging fellow directors who have not yet engaged with Chapter Zero to join the movement.

“Help bring this issue to the fore in the governance community and contribute to the search for solutions. Climate change cannot be left in the too-hard basket. It must be an item on the board agenda to be discussed, understood and acted on.”

Reference websites:

iod.org.nz

chapterzero.nz/

© Scoop Media



