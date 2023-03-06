Restore Passenger Rail Ups Its Demands For 2023

Kia Ora Government,

The climate is changing fast. Our people and land are suffering. Cyclone Gabrielle brought out the very best in New Zealanders, but also cut us off from each other and exposed the inequality of our society, and inadequacies in our infrastructure. Gabrielle has been devastating. Failure to act now ensures extreme weather events will become more frequent and more destructive.

Our transport system is in disarray. There is no more time to waste. It is time to get real, get a grip and rebuild a New Zealand that will withstand the shocks yet to come, leaving no one behind.

We demand that the New Zealand Government restore affordable passenger rail services connecting Whangarei to Waihopai Invercargill, west to Ngāmotu New Plymouth and Māwhera Greymouth, east to Tauranga, Rotorua and Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

We demand the government replace current half price public transport with FREE PUBLIC TRANSPORT on a permanent basis.

This work must be done in partnership with mana whenua in accordance with Te Tiriti justice.

You have a duty of care to New Zealanders. Allowing emissions to keep rising in the midst of a Climate Emergency is steering us along “the road to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.” [UN Sec Gen Nov 22]

We can fix this. But we need you to get brave and show you care about all New Zealanders. An affordable, regular, nationwide passenger rail network and free public transport will get people out of planes and cars, lower emissions, create jobs and help revive communities.

Rail is a multigenerational investment that successive governments have left to rot. Your duty is to rebuild this precious asset.

Sir David King said in 2021: “What we do in the next 3 to 4 years will, I believe, determine the future of humanity.”

