Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Restore Passenger Rail Ups Its Demands For 2023

Monday, 6 March 2023, 9:05 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Kia Ora Government,

The climate is changing fast. Our people and land are suffering. Cyclone Gabrielle brought out the very best in New Zealanders, but also cut us off from each other and exposed the inequality of our society, and inadequacies in our infrastructure. Gabrielle has been devastating. Failure to act now ensures extreme weather events will become more frequent and more destructive.

Our transport system is in disarray. There is no more time to waste. It is time to get real, get a grip and rebuild a New Zealand that will withstand the shocks yet to come, leaving no one behind.

We demand that the New Zealand Government restore affordable passenger rail services connecting Whangarei to Waihopai Invercargill, west to Ngāmotu New Plymouth and Māwhera Greymouth, east to Tauranga, Rotorua and Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

We demand the government replace current half price public transport with FREE PUBLIC TRANSPORT on a permanent basis.

  • This work must be done in partnership with mana whenua in accordance with Te Tiriti justice.

You have a duty of care to New Zealanders. Allowing emissions to keep rising in the midst of a Climate Emergency is steering us along “the road to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.” [UN Sec Gen Nov 22]

We can fix this. But we need you to get brave and show you care about all New Zealanders. An affordable, regular, nationwide passenger rail network and free public transport will get people out of planes and cars, lower emissions, create jobs and help revive communities.

Rail is a multigenerational investment that successive governments have left to rot. Your duty is to rebuild this precious asset.

Sir David King said in 2021: “What we do in the next 3 to 4 years will, I believe, determine the future of humanity.”

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 