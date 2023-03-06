Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National’s Childcare Tax Credit Lacks Vision, Doesn’t Put Children At The Heart Of The Policy

Monday, 6 March 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

National’s FamilyBoost policy fails to address a core problem within New Zealand’s early childhood education sector - that profit is a driving force for many centres, according to Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

National has unveiled a plan to give families a 75 dollar tax credit towards childcare, but CPAG warns the policy doesn’t have the vision needed to overhaul a dysfunctional system.

CPAG education spokesperson Assoc Prof Dr Jenny Ritchie says National’s policy would allow big business to continue profiting while receiving government funding.

"What we have known for a long time is that the system is completely flawed. Government funding is being used to subsidise private childcare centres," Dr Ritchie said.

"Early childhood education is too important to be left in the hands of private investors. It should be prioritised as a public good and fully funded by the state in the same way we fund primary and secondary schools."

CPAG is also concerned that the current model favours middle-class and wealthy geographic areas where it is more lucrative to operate centres. This means families living in low-income communities are unfairly disadvantaged and do not have the same choices, disproportionately affecting Māori, Pasifika and sole-parent families.

CPAG would like to see parents given real choice about the care their child receives.

In the preschool years that means giving better access and funding to models that are not-for-profit, and community-based such as kindergartens, kōhanga reo, Playcentres, and in-home care, and which are committed to high quality culturally responsive provision.

CPAG is also calling for more robust monitoring of the sector which is currently shared between the Ministry of Education, the Teaching Council of New Zealand, and the Education Review Office.

There is no real mechanism at present for teachers to report bad practices without running the risk to their personal and professional wellbeing being harmed, and as a result many are leaving the sector disillusioned.

There is no doubt inflation is hitting families hard but National, and all political parties, would do better than to come up with a band-aid solution for a system that’s failing our children in the most important years of their lives.

CPAG wants to see policies that put caring for children at the centre, not enriching business.

Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

