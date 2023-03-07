Joint Statement For International Women’s Day

As International Women’s Day 2023 approaches and the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” gains momentum and resonates with more women worldwide, we, a diverse group of women from different races, ethnicities, faiths/religions, and political perspectives in Aotearoa New Zealand, stand together in solidarity to advocate for gender equality and justice around the world.

As we celebrate the progress made towards women's rights and acknowledge the historic achievements and contributions of women, we also express our deep concern about the pervasive gender inequalities that continue to exist globally.

Forty-four years after the adoption of Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) by the United Nations in 1979, women are suffering from various forms of discrimination, abuse, and violence. Women are still deprived of many political, social, economic, and legal rights in private and public spheres not only in totalitarian and dictatorial regimes, but even in modern democracies.

Despite the diverse forms of discrimination and violence that women and girls experience in different social and historical contexts, and the diversity of women's activism across the world, misogyny, patriarchy, and white supremacy are the common drivers of gender-based violence against women that bring all women together in the fight for gender equality, equity, and justice.

As global citizens, we bear a responsibility to denounce all manifestations of violence and discrimination worldwide, champion women's rights, and align ourselves with those who confront systematic oppression and violence. Moreover, we must hold our states and institutions accountable to this imperative.

We stand in solidarity with all women around the world who are fighting for their human rights and strongly believe that no one should be deprived of their rights and freedom, or held back from achieving their aspirations based on sex, political, cultural, social, or religious beliefs and values.

We invite all people who support Human Rights to be our allies and join us in a transnational collective action towards gender equity, equality, and justice. We also expect that the safety of those women who speak up on these issues be ensured at home and in the community.

May we see a world where all human beings, regardless of their sex, race, or identity, including gender identity, enjoy freedom, justice, and equality.

