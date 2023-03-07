Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Joint Statement For International Women’s Day

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

As International Women’s Day 2023 approaches and the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” gains momentum and resonates with more women worldwide, we, a diverse group of women from different races, ethnicities, faiths/religions, and political perspectives in Aotearoa New Zealand, stand together in solidarity to advocate for gender equality and justice around the world.

As we celebrate the progress made towards women's rights and acknowledge the historic achievements and contributions of women, we also express our deep concern about the pervasive gender inequalities that continue to exist globally.

Forty-four years after the adoption of Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) by the United Nations in 1979, women are suffering from various forms of discrimination, abuse, and violence. Women are still deprived of many political, social, economic, and legal rights in private and public spheres not only in totalitarian and dictatorial regimes, but even in modern democracies.

Despite the diverse forms of discrimination and violence that women and girls experience in different social and historical contexts, and the diversity of women's activism across the world, misogyny, patriarchy, and white supremacy are the common drivers of gender-based violence against women that bring all women together in the fight for gender equality, equity, and justice.

As global citizens, we bear a responsibility to denounce all manifestations of violence and discrimination worldwide, champion women's rights, and align ourselves with those who confront systematic oppression and violence. Moreover, we must hold our states and institutions accountable to this imperative.

We stand in solidarity with all women around the world who are fighting for their human rights and strongly believe that no one should be deprived of their rights and freedom, or held back from achieving their aspirations based on sex, political, cultural, social, or religious beliefs and values.

We invite all people who support Human Rights to be our allies and join us in a transnational collective action towards gender equity, equality, and justice. We also expect that the safety of those women who speak up on these issues be ensured at home and in the community.

May we see a world where all human beings, regardless of their sex, race, or identity, including gender identity, enjoy freedom, justice, and equality.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

