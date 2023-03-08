New Programme Aims To Help Pacific Youth In South Auckland Prepare For Work Or Study

Equipping Pacific young people in South Auckland with skills to enter the workforce or into further training is at the heart of the Get Ready, Work Ready programme supported by The Cause Collective.

The new programme opened registrations today for Pacific youth aged 18-24 years old, in the South Auckland region, who are currently not employed or studying.

Community Economic Development Lead Peter Cordtz at The Cause Collective says besides getting participants ready for work or further education, there is also further wrap-around support available.

“We definitely want to transition our young people further into careers, that’s the main goal. Now, that The Cause Collective has a health arm, we are able to further help participants by providing access to holistic support which includes access to medical, mental health and wellbeing services delivered through our provider network.”

These services will be available to all participants as well as transport to and from the programme and food will also be provided during each course.

Get Ready, Work Ready is part of the Ministry of Social Development's He Poutama Rangatahi - Youth Employment Pathways. He Poutama Rangatahi is a work-readiness and skills initiative for young people who are hard to reach and most at risk of long-term unemployment.

“Our point of difference is the capability building approach we are applying, transforming young people from the inside out, ready for work” says Cordtz.

Current Statistics New Zealand data shows that across Auckland in 2022, 8.9% of youth between the age of 15-19 years old and 14.8% between the age of 20-24 years old were not in employment, education or training.

“By offering the opportunity to gain a driver’s licence, a first aid certificate, and a forklift licence gives participants a better foot in the door for employment, but it’s also the soft skills we’re looking at enhancing in our participants,” says Cordtz.

“Our programme works with our provider partners to take participants through how to prepare a resume, building confidence and interviewing skills workshops to ensure that when they enter job interviews, they’ve already had scenario training and they’re confident in their own abilities,” Cordtz added.

This is the first Pacific-led He Poutama Rangatahi programme in the country and is part of the Government’s package to extend employment, education and training programmes for at-risk young people.

The first course will start on Tuesday 21 March 2023. Register here.

For further information on the Get Ready, Work Ready programme call 027 229 3815 or email: GRWR@thecausecollective.org.nz

The Cause Collective is a social change organisation and primary health provider (PHO) based in Manukau and is focused on the wellbeing of Pacific peoples and South Auckland communities.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2303/FINAL_GRWR_FAQ_8_March.pdf

