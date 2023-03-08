Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

There Is Still Time To Be Counted In The 2023 Census

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Census New Zealand

People who missed out on completing their census forms by Census Day, Tuesday 7 March 2023, still have time to take part and be counted, Stats NZ said.

Census Day is when every person in Aotearoa New Zealand is asked to complete the five-yearly census so the needs of communities across the country are met by up-to-date information and data.

By the end of Census Day, 2.6 million people had completed their Individual Census Form, with forms also completed for the dwellings where people live or stay. The majority (97%) of the forms received to date have been completed online.

“It was great to see so many people fill in their forms by census night. I want to thank everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand who took the time to be counted. The few minutes you spent doing your forms will help bring tangible benefits to our country for years and years,” said Simon Mason.

“The 2023 Census is a mixed online and paper form census. A lot of people will have completed their forms on paper and these need to now be mailed back to Stats NZ to be included in the census.

“There is also still time and lots of help available for people if they have misplaced their forms or need some assistance to complete their forms.”

The 0800 CENSUS helpline is open seven days a week, census collectors will be out in communities following up with people who have not yet responded, and there will be reminder letters coming out with new access codes if people that need them.

“Following the very high peak volumes of calls and online activity on census night, people can continue to submit their forms online, or request an access code and have it sent to their mobile phone so they can do the census right there and then. If filling your forms out online, remember to complete each form in one sitting,” said Simon Mason.

People in areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle will be provided with more time and more support to take part in the census.

“We are working carefully with local communities to ensure people impacted by the cyclone and recent flooding have the time they need to focus on family and their home and businesses.

“Most people in these regions will not yet have census forms, although some have completed the census. Census collection in these areas is being designed with community organisations to get the timing right and to ensure the right support is in place for people,” said Simon Mason.

“The results of the census will be critically important in supporting communities across Aotearoa New Zealand and supporting the recovery of cyclone impacted regions.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Census New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 