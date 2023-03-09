Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

First Kaupapa Māori Youth Housing Due To Open In Tāmaki Makaurau

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Ma te huruhuru

Mā te huruhuru are stepping into the gap in response to the overwhelming human rights crisis facing taitamariki. Māori are disproportionately represented within our homeless population with taitamariki experiencing homelessness at a disproportionate rate with almost half the homeless population said to be taitamariki (according to most recent 2018 census data).

Despite the immense need for housing services for taitamariki in Tāmaki there is a huge gap in housing and homelessness services, with current services overwhelmed and often faced with turning away referrals.

Mā te huruhuru (MTH) is stepping into this gap, piloting He Pā Piringa the first ever kaupapa Māori supported youth housing.

He Pā Piringa will serve taitamariki who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. With Māori and taitamariki disproportionately represented within our homeless statistics this kaupapa is a vital part of the housing infrastructure needed to end youth homelessness.

This program is not just about housing, it’s an opportunity to heal intergenerational trauma. He Pā Piringa is an innovative and cutting-edge initiative which will be a safe place where taitamariki can re-indigenize, reclaim their identity, purpose and culture.

“We are not waiting for solutions, we are creating them,” says Māhera Maihi, MTH Chief Executive, “This is not just about housing, it’s papa kāinga, it’s about going back to traditional practices of collective living, and most importantly it’s about healing.”

He Pā Piringa is opening on 20 March, and will have capacity to serve 16 young people, between the age of 17-21 years old. These will be taitamariki that do not have a stable or consistent residence or a source of income, nor do they have adequate access to the support networks necessary to foster a safe transition into the responsibilities of adulthood. They may be currently rough sleeping, in emergency accommodation, living in sub-standard or over-crowded accommodation (for example, couch surfing) or in an unsafe living situation.

He Pā Piringa will provide a kaupapa Māori housing service with communal spaces and 24/7 on-site kaimahi connecting taitamariki to culturally responsive support services. The duration of stay will be 12 months with a clear focus on supporting taitamariki as they transition to independence, whānau, hapu or iwi.

MTH CE Māhera Maihi, emphasises that this is not simply about housing. “This is a by-Māori, for-Māori, solution. Our kaupapa is healing, we know that the opposite of addiction is connection, and that is what we’re seeking to provide. A space for taitamariki to connect and heal.”

Mā Te Huruhuru is a charitable trust based in South Auckland. A youth organisation specialising in working with young people in Care. We provide work readiness, enterprise, suicide prevention, COVID19 response and music programmes.

  

