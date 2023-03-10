Area School Principals To Strike Next Thursday

Area school principals are taking strike action next week in support of their collective agreement negotiations.

Area school principals who are PPTA Te Wehengarua members will join area and secondary school teachers and primary school teachers in a one day national strike next Thursday 16 March.

Area schools are state schools, often in rural and isolated settings, that cater for students from Years 1 to 13. Almost all wharekura, that provide kaupapa Māori education are area schools.

Area schools also cater to schools that provide special character education, such as Montessori.

Stephen Beck, PPTA Te Wehengarua negotiating team member and President of the NZ Area Schools Association, says the principals’ momentous decision to strike demonstrates the depth of concern about the future of education in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Every young person in Aotearoa New Zealand, no matter where they live, or the kaupapa of their school, deserves a quality education which gives them the knowledge, skills and opportunities to live their best lives and create fantastic futures for themselves.”

“We need a collective agreement that will support senior leaders in our area schools to be able to lead learning for 5 year olds to 18 year olds.

“We do not believe the recent offer made to us by the Ministry of Education for the settlement of our collective agreement will address the management staffing needs in area schools.”

“Being an area school principal is a wonderful, rewarding career and often in some of the most beautiful parts of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It is also immensely challenging, particularly in terms of ensuring that our rangatahi and our teachers have the same opportunities as those in secondary schools.”

© Scoop Media