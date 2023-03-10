Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EcoFest 2023 Programme Launches With Focus On Climate Action And Community Resilience

Friday, 10 March 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Ecofest

In the wake of recent devastating weather events, the need for climate action and community resilience in Aotearoa has never been more pressing.

Four Auckland eco hubs have launched the programme for EcoFest 2023, a month-long festival packed with events, activities, and workshops to empower Aucklanders to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future.

From Saturday 18 March to Sunday 16 April, EcoFest will offer opportunities for people of all ages and stages of their sustainability journey to engage with the unique environment of Tāmaki Makaurau and learn how they can reduce their climate impact.

Started in 2012 as EcoFest West by EcoMatters Environment Trust, the annual festival has since expanded across all corners of Auckland, with Kaipātiki Project, Beautification Trust and Waiheke Resources Trust joining as co-organisers in their rohe.

"Amidst the recent weather-related tragedies, we are reminded of the urgent need to take action on climate change and to build resilient communities," said Carla Gee, CEO of EcoMatters Environment Trust. "EcoFest 2023 aims to inspire and empower individuals and communities to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future. We hope that this year's festival will help create a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Tāmaki Makaurau."

Some of the more than 200 events featured in this year's programme include composting workshops, silent disco clean-ups, and sustainability-themed film screenings. EcoFest also welcomes individuals, community groups, and businesses to host events as part of the festival.

"EcoFest is a celebration of our unique environment and an opportunity to build a more resilient future together," said Gee. "Wherever you are on your sustainable living journey, EcoFest has something for you."

For more information about EcoFest 2023 and to view the full programme of events, visit ecofest.org.nz

EcoFest
 

18 March - 16 April 2023, Auckland

For details, visit ecofest.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ecofest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 


Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 