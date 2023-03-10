EcoFest 2023 Programme Launches With Focus On Climate Action And Community Resilience

In the wake of recent devastating weather events, the need for climate action and community resilience in Aotearoa has never been more pressing.

Four Auckland eco hubs have launched the programme for EcoFest 2023, a month-long festival packed with events, activities, and workshops to empower Aucklanders to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future.

From Saturday 18 March to Sunday 16 April, EcoFest will offer opportunities for people of all ages and stages of their sustainability journey to engage with the unique environment of Tāmaki Makaurau and learn how they can reduce their climate impact.

Started in 2012 as EcoFest West by EcoMatters Environment Trust, the annual festival has since expanded across all corners of Auckland, with Kaipātiki Project, Beautification Trust and Waiheke Resources Trust joining as co-organisers in their rohe.

"Amidst the recent weather-related tragedies, we are reminded of the urgent need to take action on climate change and to build resilient communities," said Carla Gee, CEO of EcoMatters Environment Trust. "EcoFest 2023 aims to inspire and empower individuals and communities to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future. We hope that this year's festival will help create a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Tāmaki Makaurau."

Some of the more than 200 events featured in this year's programme include composting workshops, silent disco clean-ups, and sustainability-themed film screenings. EcoFest also welcomes individuals, community groups, and businesses to host events as part of the festival.

"EcoFest is a celebration of our unique environment and an opportunity to build a more resilient future together," said Gee. "Wherever you are on your sustainable living journey, EcoFest has something for you."

For more information about EcoFest 2023 and to view the full programme of events, visit ecofest.org.nz

