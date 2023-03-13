Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Make It 16 Calls On Government To Rethink Local Elections Bill Timeline - Bill Should Be Passed Before End Of This Term

Monday, 13 March 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Make It 16

At the post-cabinet press conference today Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the government will be introducing a Bill to Parliament to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections only. This comes after significant calls from rangatahi and local government to give 16 and 17 year-olds the right to vote.

The Prime Minister also announced the Bill will be introduced this term, but considered by Parliament next term. This follows the Government’s original commitment to have the Bill considered alongside the Declaration of Inconsistency process which is already underway and will be finished by the middle of this year.

Last Wednesday at the Ministry of Justice annual review by the Justice Committee the Ministry indicated that Bills to lower the voting age have essentially already been drafted, meaning it is definitely possible to have the Bill passed by the end of this term.

“Make It 16 thanks the Government for following through with their commitment to introduce a Bill. We are disappointed though that the Government has broken their commitment to have a Bill considered this term. Make It 16 calls on the Government to go back to their original commitment to introduce a Bill to be debated this term. Our human rights cannot wait” says Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler (they/them).

“The government must ensure this Bill means 16 and 17 year-olds will be able to vote in the 2025 local elections. It must be done by the end of this term.

“This move does not come alone. The Supreme Court has declared that preventing 16 and 17 year-olds from voting is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights. Just a few days ago tens of thousands of rangatahi marched in support of lowering the voting age. Just a few months ago 72 local government elected members signed an open letter supporting a voting age of 16 for local elections. The Review into the Future of Local Government has recommended it, and 6 of Aotearoa’s largest councils have endorsed it. Over 7,4000 people signed Make It 16’s petition.

“All this momentum shows the time is now to lower the voting age for local elections. There is no room for delay as the case is now clear for letting us vote. There is time to get this done before the end of this term and the Government must do it.

“Despite disappointment at the timeline, we are glad the Government has at least committed to a parliamentary vote on lowering the voting age for local elections, and now every member of Parliament must vote to let us vote. If they don’t, they are knowingly breaching our human rights.

“We understand the Government’s decision not to proceed with a Bill for general elections. It is disappointing that doing so is not possible now. But when those who oppose us now see the overwhelmingly positive results of 16 and 17 year-olds voting in local elections they will have no choice but to let us vote in general elections too.”

