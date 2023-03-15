School Strike For Climate NZ & Fridays For Future NZ

School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future NZ express anger over the government's reprioritisation of budgets. New Zealand's government has recently announced plans to reprioritise its budget and defer several climate policies, including a container return scheme, lowering speed limits and decreasing emissions from transport. This decision has resulted in disappointment and concern from climate activists across the country, including School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future NZ.

“The government's decision to abandon several climate policies is a step backward in the fight against climate change. It is particularly concerning given the recent extreme weather events that point to the fact that the climate crisis is in our midst.” says Nate Wilbourne, coordinator of SS4C Nelson.

“The government's response to the current economic conditions should not come at the expense of addressing the urgent climate crisis that we are facing. We must find ways of doing both, and recognising the intersectionality of these challenges; climate breakdown and the cost of living crisis go hand in hand.” says Hasini Wanigasuriya, of Fridays for Future Tāmaki. We see this in the price of fresh food set to rise after Cyclone Gabrielle.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future NZ are urging the government to reconsider its decision and to place a greater focus on addressing the climate crisis. They believe that the government has a responsibility to take bold and urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to transition to a low-carbon economy.

The recent decision to abandon several climate policies is particularly disappointing given the leadership that New Zealand has shown on the international stage in the fight against climate change. The government's decision sends the wrong message to other countries and undermines New Zealand's reputation as a leader on climate action.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future NZ are calling on the government to listen to the concerns of young people and to take urgent, and transformational actions. They say we cannot afford to take any more backward steps; there is too much at stake.

“Future generations are relying on us to reduce emissions now, and create a regenerative, sustainable tomorrow. We all have a responsibility and opportunity here to be good ancestors. Time for the Government to truly embody what this means. Successive governments focusing on the short term, the current day, is what has gotten us into this mess. We cannot keep kicking the can.” says Sophie Handford, founder of School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

Despite the setback, School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future NZ remain committed to the fight against climate change. They will continue to advocate for urgent action on the climate crisis and to hold the government accountable for its actions.

