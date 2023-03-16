2022 Digital Violent Extremism Transparency Report Released

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has released its annual Digital Violent Extremism Transparency Report for 2022.

This report will help the New Zealand public to better understand how DIA works to identify and address online violent extremism by providing an overview of the terrorist and violent extremist content that was reviewed and investigated by the Department throughout 2022.

A range of domestic partners were consulted for the creation of the report, including NZ Police, Netsafe, Security Agencies and the Classification Office. Key international partners such as Europol and our Five Eyes partners were also involved.

The report is available on the Department of Internal Affairs website https://www.dia.govt.nz/Countering-Violent-Extremism-Transparency-reports

© Scoop Media