Have Your Say On The St Peter’s Parish Endowment Fund Trust Bill
Friday, 17 March 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee
The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration
Committee is calling for submissions on the St Peter’s
Parish Endowment Fund Trust Bill.
This bill is a
private bill which seeks to modernise the governing
arrangements of the St Peter's Parish Endowment Fund, which
was last updated by the St Peter's Parish Endowment Fund Act
1927.
Tell the Governance and Administration
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Wednesday, 26
April 2023.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>