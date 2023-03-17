Have Your Say On The St Peter’s Parish Endowment Fund Trust Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the St Peter’s Parish Endowment Fund Trust Bill.

This bill is a private bill which seeks to modernise the governing arrangements of the St Peter's Parish Endowment Fund, which was last updated by the St Peter's Parish Endowment Fund Act 1927.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

