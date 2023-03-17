Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MP TikTok Ban Welcomed, NZ’s National Security At Risk

Friday, 17 March 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: CyberCX NZ

CyberCX welcomes Parliamentary Service’s decision to ban TikTok on Parliament-issued devices as global concerns grow about the Chinese government's access to data collected on the popular platform.

The Parliamentary Service ban comes into effect from March 31, 2023, and includes uninstalling it from personal phones that access Parliament applications. It follows Britain's ban overnight and follows Australia, Canada, the EU, and the US banning TikTok on government-issued devices, due to concern that users are revealing more information than they realise. When installed, the video content app can access troves of personal information, including phone and location data, contacts and messages, search history and keystroke patterns. Users’ engagement with the app can also reveal sensitive information, like political preferences.

TikTok is owned by parent company ByteDance, with the Chinese Communist Party owning a one per cent stake.

CyberCX Executive Director of Executive Director of Security Testing and Assurance, Adam Boileau, says the ban is required to protect New Zealand’s security, especially given the sensitive nature of information on MPs and Minister’s devices.

“Global tensions are rising following the Chinese spy balloon incident earlier this year, and there are very valid concerns around the world about the Chinese government's access to TikTok data and how it’s used.

“Any data ByteDance stores in mainland China can be accessed by the Chinese government under the guise of ‘national security’. If TikTok were directed to act in China’s interests, it would seriously threaten our security - so in terms of government-issued phones, the ban is a necessity,” he says.

The United States is even considering going one step further, with the White House backing a Congress bill that could give it the power to ban TikTok and other foreign-based tech if they pose a threat to national security. The proposed ban would apply to technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

“We need to look beyond TikTok and urgently review the threat other foreign technology poses - the risk to our nation’s security is only increasing as we adopt more foreign technology,” Boileau says.

“This only strengthens the case for a dedicated Minister of Cyber Security to provide singular, coordinated and comprehensive leadership in responding to the global landscape we operate in and threats we face daily”.

ABOUT CYBERCX:

CyberCX is the leading provider of cyber security services across Australia and New Zealand. With a workforce of over 1,200 cyber security professionals, CyberCX is a trusted partner to private and public sector organisations, helping customers confidently manage cyber risk, respond to incidents, and build resilience in an increasingly complex and challenging threat environment.

CyberCX provides end-to-end cyber capabilities, enabling customers to securely accelerate their digital transformation strategies. CyberCX’s services include consulting and advisory, governance, risk and compliance, incident response, security testing and assurance, network integration and security, cloud security and solutions, identity and access management, managed security services and cyber security training.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CyberCX NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 


Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 