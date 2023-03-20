Local Government Minister Should Meet Taxpayers’ Union On Three Waters



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is pleased to hear that the Minister of Local Government, Kieran McAnulty, has invited concerned mayors to the Beehive to discuss the Three Waters reforms but believe he should meet with the country’s largest taxpayer and ratepayer organization too.

The Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, has written to the Minister requesting a meeting to share the views of taxpayers and ratepayers on the problems with the Government’s Three Waters reforms and to set out alternatives that maintain local control and democratic accountability while keeping costs to ratepayers down.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“We met with more than 10,000 people on our Stop Three Waters roadshow last year including elected local representatives and those directly involved with the delivery of water services.

“Our concerns that these reforms will lead to higher water costs, unnecessary bureaucracy, no local control and an undermining of democratic accountability were echoed those we met.

“The entire process for these reforms has been flawed and lacked proper engagement with those directly impacted, including when more than 60,000 of our supporters made a submission against the reforms but the Select Committee refused to hear them.

“We strongly urge the new Minister to engage with concerned mayors in good faith and meet with us so that we can put forward the concerns of all those who were not given the opportunity to present to the Select Committee.”

© Scoop Media