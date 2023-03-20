Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman Concludes Investigation Into Council Decisions Over National Erebus Memorial

Monday, 20 March 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has completed his investigation into complaints about Auckland Council’s role in the National Erebus Memorial project.

The complaints relate to the council’s approval and consents process for the memorial site in Dove-Meyer Robinson Park and are centred on the council’s decision not to notify the resource consent application and for granting a building consent at the pre-consenting stage.

Complainants were also concerned about consultation carried out by council officials on behalf of the Waitematā Local Board before it endorsed the project. They also alleged that the council was biased towards the project’s leader, Manatū Taonga, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

Mr Boshier has today released his final opinion on the complaints and has found that in two respects the council acted unreasonably.

He found the council was wrong to recommend to the local board, its support of the landowner approval application in September and December 2019 before all the conditions set out in the board’s in-principle resolution had been fulfilled.

Peter Boshier also found that the council acted unreasonably when it failed to share an environmental consultant’s report with the local board before it gave its in-principle support for the Ministry’s application for landowner approval.

"A question arose around whether the council had the final report in the first place and therefore whether it was in the positon to advise the local board of it. In my view it is reasonable to assume that it did have the report or should have done so," says Mr Boshier.

However, Mr Boshier says the council’s procedures were reasonable in other respects.

"I do not consider that the council acted unreasonably in not requiring the Ministry to seek notification of the resource consent application. In particular, the Heritage Policy said to require this did not apply," says Mr Boshier.

"I also consider that council officers’ involvement and assistance to the Ministry in its search for a suitable Auckland location for the Erebus memorial in 2018 was appropriate and that there was no predetermination or bias on the part of council officers.

"The consultation process carried out by the council in September/October 2019 was adequate. While I think that remarks of a council officer at the time urging the Ministry to counteract views opposed to landowner approval were unwise, they were not a material factor.

"I consider that the results of the consultation were reported accurately and adequately to the local board and that the council was justified in granting a building consent exemption in respect of the memorial."

Peter Boshier concluded no recommendations were necessary.

He will not be providing any further comment on his final opinion.

Read the Ombudsman’s full opinion

Background

In a separate investigation last year, the Ombudsman released his final opinion on a complaint from some Māori and community members about the process followed by Manatū Taonga, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and other issues about the proposed memorial.

Mr Boshier found that the Ministry acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed site.

Read the Ombudsman's final opinion on Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage's consultation on the Erebus Memorial site

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:



Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 