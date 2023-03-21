Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Opportunities Party Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service.

Raf Manji, Leader of The Opportunities Party, says the Teal Deal is about ensuring that Kiwi kids get a fair start in life and are equipped with the skills they need to be resilient, thriving citizens in an increasingly challenging world.

“In the Teal Deal, we are investing in our children’s health, wellbeing and future. While we need to deliver financial equity, climate resilience and healthier outcomes for all - we must start with our young people” says Manji.

The package of investments would be delivered via a digital Teal Card and includes fully funded public transport up to 30, with a $1,500 credit for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters. It also provides fully funded GP visits, primary dental care, eye checks, glasses and mental health support up to 30. The financial package creates a new social contract for all citizens and residents, with a $5,000 Universal Savings Boost at 18, to be accessed on completion of a new National Civic Service program.

The proposed National Civic Service programme is an Outward Bound inspired course which will focus on equipping young people to thrive in a challenging future, including civil defence and first-aid, conservation and wilderness experience, community service, civic responsibility, fitness & nutrition and personal finance.

The National Civic Service program creates a stronger sense of social cohesion amongst young Kiwis, builds crucial life skills and gives young people a way to practice service and responsibility in return for citizenship’ says Manji.

The programme is also designed to build on the success of the Student Volunteer Army, which started up at the University of Canterbury as a response to the 2010-11 Canterbury Earthquakes. The continuation of that legacy has been seen during Covid-19 and the recent weather events in the Upper North Island.

The Teal Deal would be delivered through the Teal Card, a youth version of the Super Gold Card but with more benefits. The physical card and accompanying digital app would connect into government systems like health, finance and public transport, store vouchers such as the bike/micro-mobility credit, and be able to engage with external providers through an API (open digital access) system.

“The opportunities are endless” notes Manji. “The Teal Card and digital app, will be future facing and drive innovation in service delivery and provision from the public, private and civic sectors”.

“Climate change, financial inequality, poor housing are all social determinants of health. To support healthier outcomes for all, we need to take bold action now and start our future generations on a sustainable pathway forward. That action looks like the Teal Deal.” says Manji.

The Teal Deal would be funded from the Climate Response Fund, and increases in the top rate of income tax and corporate tax. Manji said, “This is an investment we all need to make in our children. There’s been enough talk and it’s time for action.”

 

About The Opportunities Party

The Opportunities Party was founded to address systemic barriers to fairness in New Zealand through bold, smart policy. Led by 2023 Ilam electorate candidate Raf Manji, the Party advocates for system-change level policies, focussing on a fairer tax system, affordable housing, fair climate action and the Teal Deal. For more information, visit www.top.org.nz

