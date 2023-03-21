A Greyhound Will Face Full Tail Amputation Following A Race Meeting In Christchurch

SAFE is again urging the Government to ban greyhound racing sooner rather than later, following a raft of severe injures in Christchurch yesterday.

Sugar rose suffered a severe tail injury yesterday at Addington raceway. Her tail was partially amputated after the race and will be fully amputated this week. Another dog, Homebush Saint, suffered from a fractured hock.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says the industry is injuring and maiming dogs.

"It’s completely unacceptable for any entertainment industry to leave dogs disfigured," says de Roo.

"The Racing Minister’s decision on the fate of the industry is just around the corner, and it can’t come soon enough for these dogs.

Last season, 41% of dogs that raced were injured. Less than a month ago, Pitch Mark was euthanised following catastrophic injuries and multiple broken bones. At the end of 2022, Megan’s Munch was euthanised following two broken legs. One of her legs broke in three places and her other leg fracture was so severe the bone protruded from the skin.

"Even under intense scrutiny, the industry continues to inflict severe injuries at an alarming rate."

"New Zealanders love animals and do not want to see them harmed and maimed for entertainment and gambling profits. We urge Racing Ministry Kieran McAnulty to ban this industry."

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes for editors:

A poll by Cammora Research ltd. found 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum.

A 2021 petition demanding a ban on greyhound racing accrued over 37,000 signatures.

Following a review of the greyhound racing industry, Grant Robertson, the previous Racing Minister, stated there are three fundamental issues that still need to be addressed; data recording, transparency of all activities, and animal welfare generally. He tasked the Racing Integrity board to identify a specific set of indicators over each of these areas that will be used to assess the industry’s progress, reporting back to the Minister before the end of 2022.

In August 2021, Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan accepted The Greyhound Protection League of New Zealand’s 37,700 signature-strong petition, calling for a ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand. SAFE had been supporting the petition since November 2020.

Greyhound racing is legal in only seven countries. A ban in the Australian Capital Territory came into force in April 2018, followed by a ban in Florida, USA, in November 2018. Since Florida is home to 11 of the USA’s 17 active dog tracks, this is a signal that greyhound racing will soon become a thing of the past in the United States.

