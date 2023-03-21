Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding For Roads At Lowest Levels In A Decade

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is warning that the state of our roads could be the next infrastructure crisis if the Government does not adequately fund maintenance costs.

LGNZ commissioned a report by one of the country’s leading economists, Brad Olsen, analysing the country’s transport funding trends. It has revealed the share of investment in road maintenance and improvements has reached the lowest levels in more than 10 years.

“The percentage of total transport funding going into roading maintenance has dropped by a whopping 13 percent from a high in 2014,” LGNZ President Stuart Crosby said.

“These numbers back up what councils and communities have been seeing on the ground for quite some time now. It won’t be news to anyone to hear that we have more potholes and roads that are unsafe to drive on that ever before.

“It’s most concerning that despite the Government spending more than ever on transport, New Zealand is simply not keeping up with the basics. Inflation has meant that roading construction costs have skyrocketed, while kiwis are driving further than ever before.

“That’s why almost all councils around the motu passed a remit at the LGNZ AGM in July last year calling for an independent review into how the Government, through Waka Kotahi, funds transport investments in Aotearoa. This included funding of new developments and maintenance programmes.

“The problems we are facing today is a symptom of decades of successive governments playing political football with transport funding. That needs to stop if we are to have world class infrastructure around the country that includes safe, reliable roads that ensures that every part of the country is connected.

“We need a long-term strategy backed by minimum baseline funding that keeps pace with basic costs such as roading maintenance. We are not naïve to the fact that governments will want to fund projects that matter to them, but we need a base level of funding to future proof our transport network.

Far North Mayor, Moko Tepania who represents all the Northland councils on LGNZ’s National Council says in many parts of the country, the state of our roads is a huge equity issue.

“Outside of the big cities, many of us don’t even have access to public transport and we all have to drive to get anywhere.

“If you drive around places like the Far North, many of the roads we travel on were originally built for horse and cart, now we not only have thousands of cars driving on them but these roads now have to bear the load of heavy trucks on a daily basis.

“While it’s fantastic to see current levels of investment in public transport, we need to remember that New Zealand doesn’t have access to a world class public transport system yet. While we transition, we need to be investing in the roads we already have.

“Some of our most vulnerable communities live rurally and without access to buses, trains or ferries, including a large Māori population. Not properly investing in maintaining our roads will lead to more congestion and unsafe roads, ultimately hitting drivers in their back pockets harder because of the extra damage to their cars.

“We can’t afford to treat transport as a zero-sum game. It has to be ‘and and’, not either or,” Moko Tepania said.

“We want to see the findings of this report, along with the feedback we’re hearing from councils, taken on board when the next Government Policy Statement on Land Transport is issued early in 2023,” said Stuart Crosby.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Juduth Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 