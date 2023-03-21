Mayor Wayne Brown’s Comments Concerning Says Library Association

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s suggestion to make council budget cuts by reducing staffing hours and replacing librarians and library assistants with volunteers is concerning says New Zealand’s library association.

“Limiting access to the valued services and resources of local libraries will negatively impact the social well-being of many, particularly the most vulnerable in our communities,” says Erica Rankin, Past President Library and Information Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (LIANZA).

“Librarians are trained professionals and are critical to getting high-quality information and the resources their communities need. They are experts in information management, research, and technology, and are dedicated to helping people find the resources they need to succeed in education, work, and life.”

LIANZA says that replacing trained and qualified librarians and library assistants with volunteers is short-sighted.

“It would result in a decline in the level of service and support available in libraries as volunteers do not have the same level of expertise, training, and experience as professional librarians.”

“We urge Mayor Wayne Brown to consider the critical role that public libraries and trained and qualified librarians play in the community. Libraries are no longer defined by the number of books issued. They provide support in response to the changing needs of their diverse communities and are vibrant centres of local activity.”

“Library professionals are essential to support information and access needs in a digital age. They facilitate information literacy, local democracy, all literacies including reading for pleasure, support council staff and patrons with information, co-ordinate digital access and play an important role in curating local heritage. Libraries are hubs within their communities where people come together from every walk of life, at every age; to learn, take part in activities, use tools and connect with others.

“In our increasingly digital world, the library professional is more important than ever.”

LIANZA state that to deliver effective library services staffing levels must be sustainable and run by trained, experienced, qualified professionals.

© Scoop Media

