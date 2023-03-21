Concerns Expressed For Anti-Trans Activist Plans For New Zealand Visit
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Multicultural New Zealand
Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) has expressed concern
about events scheduled to take place in Auckland and
Wellington on March 25th and 26th, respectively. The events
will feature British anti-transgender activist, Kellie-Jay
Keen-Minshull. MNZ is worried about the potential impact on
vulnerable gender-diverse communities in New Zealand,
especially after supporters of Keen-Minshull performed Nazi
salutes during similar events in Melbourne, Australia on
March 18th, 2023, putting community safety in
danger.
MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says, “The
New Zealand government needs to consider the threat to
public order and harmony posed by these events and take
measures to protect vulnerable communities. This hateful
ideology espoused by Keen-Minshull has no place in New
Zealand's Tiriti-based future and context.”
Mr.
Narayanan also emphasised the importance of carefully
considering the benefit of such events for New Zealanders
and whether Keen-Minshull should be granted a visa to enter
the
country.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>