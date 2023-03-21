Concerns Expressed For Anti-Trans Activist Plans For New Zealand Visit

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) has expressed concern about events scheduled to take place in Auckland and Wellington on March 25th and 26th, respectively. The events will feature British anti-transgender activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull. MNZ is worried about the potential impact on vulnerable gender-diverse communities in New Zealand, especially after supporters of Keen-Minshull performed Nazi salutes during similar events in Melbourne, Australia on March 18th, 2023, putting community safety in danger.

MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says, “The New Zealand government needs to consider the threat to public order and harmony posed by these events and take measures to protect vulnerable communities. This hateful ideology espoused by Keen-Minshull has no place in New Zealand's Tiriti-based future and context.”

Mr. Narayanan also emphasised the importance of carefully considering the benefit of such events for New Zealanders and whether Keen-Minshull should be granted a visa to enter the country.

