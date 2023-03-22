PSN Appoints New Kaitohu Matua
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern
Social services and health & disability provider
Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) has appointed Joe Waru
as its new Kaitohu Matua (General Manager Māori). The
appointment will provide PSN with strategic leadership and
advice as it seeks to engage more fully with Te Ao
Māori.
The role will also support PSN’s
Kaitakawaenga and Hau Kāinga Rōpū, and other
kaimahi Māori across the organisation.
Joe
is of Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri descent, an uri of
Ngapuhi-nui-tonu. He comes to PSN from a Senior Cultural
Advisor role at Te Whatu Ora (Greenlane Hospital, Tamaki
Mākaurau) and is also a Director of Haua Partners, which
works with organisations to strengthen responsiveness to
bicultural practice.
Joe has trained and worked as a
social worker previously and worked with PSN between 2007
and 2009.
Part of his role will involve connecting
with PSN kaimahi, iwi, hapū and whānau in a large area
covering Taupo to Whangarei.
Joe will take over from
Matua Te Naihi Wilson who has been acting as PSN’s Kaitohu
Matua on April
17.
