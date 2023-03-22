Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSN Appoints New Kaitohu Matua

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern

Social services and health & disability provider Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) has appointed Joe Waru as its new Kaitohu Matua (General Manager Māori). The appointment will provide PSN with strategic leadership and advice as it seeks to engage more fully with Te Ao Māori.

The role will also support PSN’s Kaitakawaenga and Hau Kāinga Rōpū, and other kaimahi Māori across the organisation.

Joe is of Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri descent, an uri of Ngapuhi-nui-tonu. He comes to PSN from a Senior Cultural Advisor role at Te Whatu Ora (Greenlane Hospital, Tamaki Mākaurau) and is also a Director of Haua Partners, which works with organisations to strengthen responsiveness to bicultural practice.

Joe has trained and worked as a social worker previously and worked with PSN between 2007 and 2009.

Part of his role will involve connecting with PSN kaimahi, iwi, hapū and whānau in a large area covering Taupo to Whangarei.

Joe will take over from Matua Te Naihi Wilson who has been acting as PSN’s Kaitohu Matua on April 17.

