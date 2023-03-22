Ratepayers' Alliance Urging Supporters To Give Budget Feedback

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging its 27,000 members and subscribers to have a say on Auckland Council’s proposed 2022/23 annual budget. Last week, the Ratepayers’ Alliance launched a new website to encourage public feedback. Backtobasics.co.nz is an online submission tool that provides key information on wasteful spending.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says:

“There has been a lot of fear-mongering about cuts to social and community programmes. While it is good that all options are on the table, it is important for elected members to look at the big picture, and not be led astray by Council officers.

“Why, for example, did Auckland Council head office spend $86 million of operating expenditure on consultants last year? Do ratepayers need to pay for 436 middle managers on an average salary of $162,464? Why does the Council need Eke Panuku to do ‘urban regeneration’ when it has an entire department of town planners?

“These are questions that the Council’s feedback forms don’t ask but they are questions we encourage members of the public to ask using our submission tool.”

Public consultation is open until 11pm on 28 March.

