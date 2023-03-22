Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

You Can’t Get Blood Out Of A Stone

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

“You can’t get blood out of a stone”, says Te Tai Tokerau Principals President Pat Newman, “especially when the stones been bleeding for years and more and more weight has been loaded onto it!”

At least 13 Major Strategies and Policies required to be instigated this year or in near future

At least another 12 major changes in Education required to be instigated this year or in near future

Then we have the politicians lining up with their pet ideas on education, designed during rushes of blood to their heads, more to attract voters, without the children actually mattering

-all waiting to be foisted on us

-all on top of the normal running of our schools.

Is it any wonder we are saying “Enough is enough” said Pat Newman, President of Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association, and demanding the Minister and Ministry take real notice of their serious concerns before the current situation deteriorates even further.

If they don’t, our profession will be in a worse situation than we currently are, and you will have many principals taking direct action.

They are already saying, ”Enough is enough. We can’t do all this till timetables, training, relief from already overstretched requirements, are all made realistic and possible.

The next step is, the can’t changes to won’t!”

We have led our schools and communities through Covid in its various formats.

We have led our schools and communities through major flooding

We have spearheaded the drive to get our pupils back into school.

We have carried the stress and problems of our staff and Covid and Flooding.

We are teaching in classrooms because there are not relief teachers to cover sick teachers and then running our schools into the dark of nights

“Enough is Enough… the old saying, ”You can’t get blood out of a stone!”

