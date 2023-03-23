Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Announces Environmental Lawyer Teall Crossen As Candidate For The Nelson Electorate

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is announcing Teall Crossen as their candidate for the Nelson Whakatū electorate.

Teall is an environmental barrister and activist with two decades of experience advocating for the rights of people and nature in the Courts in Aotearoa, at the United Nations, and in the corridors of the beehive. She has worked for Forest & Bird, Greenpeace International, and served Pacific Island countries at the United Nations as a legal advisor in the climate negotiations.

Teall also worked as Eugenie Sage’s political advisor when Eugenie was the Minister for Conservation.

Teall’s activism began at high school where she successfully led a protest against an industrial incinerator emitting toxic fumes, and she has been arrested for protesting against building a coal-fired power station.

“I am humbled to be the Green Party candidate for Whakatū Nelson and I will be campaigning with everything I have for a fairer, climate friendly Aotearoa, where nature is protected, and everyone can afford a warm, accessible home and food on the table.”

“I am fiercely determined to transform our laws to protect nature and the climate, enabling everyone to thrive and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” says Teall.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said he was thrilled that Nelson had such a strong Green candidate. “I have known Teall for many years and she has an incredible track record of getting stuff done for nature and the climate. Teall will be a formidable candidate for the Greens.”

Teall is advising Nelson environment organisations challenging the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy for its failure to address the climate crisis by prioritising greenfield development over well-designed intensification.

“Our current laws don’t enable well-designed intensification that will cut climate pollution. We need members of Parliament who are ready to take bold decisions for climate action, and ensure everyone has a warm, affordable and accessible home,” says Teall.

Teall is currently based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, but plans to move to Whakatū Nelson to campaign, and to make Whakatū Nelson her home if elected to Parliament.

“Nelson is an incredible place, with a vibrant community and national parks on the doorstep. I will be doing everything I can to get elected and make it my home. With Ōtautahi Christchurch based Green Party MP Eugenie Sage not standing again, we need to ensure that Te Waipounamu South Island continues to have Green Party representation,” says Teall.

Doug Barry-Martin, Green Party Branch Convenor for Whakatū Nelson said “Teall’s domestic and international environmental legal expertise is a real plus for the Green Party, and her campaigning experience and ability to connect with people will help lift our Party vote in Whakatū Nelson.”

Notes:

  • Teall previously stood for the Green Party in the Rongotai Electorate in 2017 and 2020. In 2020 she received the second highest number of candidate votes and the Party vote was the second highest in the country.
  • Teall was placed 12th on the Green Party list in 2020.
  • Teall was born and raised in Ōtautahi Christchurch and studied at the University of Canterbury (LLB) and Lincoln University (BRS). Teall has an LLM in international climate change law from the University of Calgary.
  • Teall worked for Forest and Bird as an advocate based in Ōtautahi Christchurch and covered conservation issues in Te Tauihu Top of the South Island.
  • Teall is the author of “The Climate Dispossessed: Justice for the Pacific in Aotearoa?”

