Finally A Political Party For The Farmers - HeartLandNZ

HeartLandNZ represents provincial New Zealand, the heart of the nation, the men and women, workers, contractors, businesses and farmers in the successful primary production sector.

For over 30 years these voters have been economically targeted, had their property rights usurped and been unjustifiably vilified. Yet these are the people, 12% of NZ’s population, who produce over 80% of our export income.

New Zealand produces enough food to feed 40 million people with the greenest food production footprint on the planet. This has not been reflected in its parliamentary representation.

Government has taken advantage of the political silence of the rural sector in the parliament and indulged in a massive over regulation of the rural productive economy. HeartLandNZ stands for strong private property rights, maximising the use of the market to determine resource use, minimising central and local government regulations and low taxes. HeartLandNZ believes in rewarding innovation, ingenuity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

We oppose “Wokeism”, identity politics and political correctness. HeartLandNZ upholds meritocracy, and the concept that all people are free to pursue their own direction in life, as long as it does not incur loss or damage, to anyone else.

We believe the relationship of the ordinary New Zealander with their government is as a citizen not as a unit in a divided set of conjured identities.

HeartLandNZ defends free speech, sound values, personal freedoms and personal responsibility as an essential part of a healthy democracy. We will advance equal rights under one law for all New Zealanders.

HeartLandNZ will remove the Government off the backs of Rural New Zealand. Our aim is to bring back political power to provincial and rural NZ ensuring that wealth producers are freed to achieve fulfilling and rewarding businesses and livelihoods.

New Zealand urgently needs a right leaning government that addresses the over-regulated provincial and business economies. Electing HeartLandNZ members of Parliament is rural New Zealand’s guarantee of real change for the better in Rural and provincial New Zealand.

