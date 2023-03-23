Child Poverty Statistics Show No Annual Change In The Year Ended June 2022

Child poverty rates for the year ended June 2022 were unchanged compared with the previous year, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Child poverty statistics have not changed compared with last year,” general manager social and population insights Sean Broughton said.

“Compared to the baseline year, the year ended June 2018, eight of the nine child poverty measures have had statistically significant decreases.”

