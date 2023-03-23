Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children: Continued Government Investment Vital To Lift More Children And Families Out Of Poverty

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is calling on the Government to "keep children in its sights" and continue investing in policies to lift more children and whānau out of poverty following the release of today’s latest child poverty statistics showed no real change in numbers.

The child rights organisation acknowledged the Government’s continued investment in reducing child poverty, but Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey says it is a long and committed journey to ensure every child in New Zealand lives in a secure home with a decent standard of living.

"Far too many tamariki and their families in Aotearoa are still living in poverty, with material hardship significantly felt by tamariki Māori, Pasifika children and children with disabilities, with no real change in numbers since 2019. This means these tamariki continue to live without the essentials they need. Disabled children are more than three times more likely to experience material hardship than non-disabled households.

"While child poverty has not seemed to worsen over the past two years, it is concerning that families living in emergency accommodation are not included in the survey, so essentially this data misses the families living at the hardest end of poverty.

"It is vital that the Government continues to help lift the incomes of our most vulnerable families through targeted support such as lifting the lowest incomes, and effective policies that directly reach children like Healthy Food in Schools."

Ms Southey says the lifts to family support, including increases to the Family Tax Credit and Best Start payments, due to begin on April 1 will certainly be beneficial to many low and middle income families, but far greater investment is required to reduce numbers of children living in poverty.

"We’re all experiencing a cost-of-living crisis and high rates of inflation but for children and families on the lowest incomes this is crippling, even further acute if you’ve been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle or flooding events" she says.

"Housing costs remain a real pressure for families on lowest incomes and is more severely felt by families that are renting. This is extremely concerning given the median rent price was announced this morning to have increased to over $600 a week. This level of living cost increase has not been captured in today’s data, potentially indicating an even further struggle for low-income households to make ends meet.

"The disparity experienced by too many children in New Zealand is a child rights issue. Every child deserves a decent standard of living, access to nutritious food, healthy and affordable housing, education, and healthcare. Government investment is required to ensure these rights for all of our children."

Ms Southey says the recent examination of New Zealand’s progress on upholding children’s rights by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged the Government to continue to prioritise public spending on measures to lift children out of poverty.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 