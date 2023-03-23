Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Children's Commissioner - Targeted Action Needed To Address Child Poverty Right Now

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

The child poverty statistics in the NZ 2022 Household Economic Survey show no annual change in the year ended June 2022. Again, we see Māori, Pacific and disabled children are disproportionately impacted by poverty in Aotearoa.

The Children’s Commissioner, Judge Frances Eivers, said today that the StatsNZ data reinforced the findings of the recent Child Poverty Monitor.

Judge Eivers said, “While in broad terms the Government’s efforts to date have improved conditions for many, we cannot ignore the fact that specific groups of children and their families are still being left behind.

The Commissioner pointed to data showing that while it appears the percentages of Māori and Pacific children living in material hardship have dropped since 2019 - to 18.8 and 25.6 percent respectively, these percentages are not significantly different from 2019. In contrast, the percentage for all children living in material hardship was significantly lower at 10.3 percent.

“The disparity should make us all pause and think – what more needs to be done? How can we make sure that every single child in Aotearoa has what they need, and are entitled to, for a good childhood?

“We need to welcome what we’ve achieved so far, with a significant reduction in 2018, but acknowledge that progress has slowed. The Government has still not met a key target of 10.5% in low-income households before deducting housing costs. If we want to meet the Government’s own

poverty targets, we need a concerted and continued effort to achieve better outcomes for a number of groups.”

“Mokopuna Māori are more than two times likely than Pākehā children to be living with material hardship, and Pacific children are more than three times likely in material hardship than Pākehā children.

“One in five disabled children (20.5%) live in households experiencing material hardship, which is more than double the rate for non-disabled children (9.7%).

“I strongly believe the answers lie in agencies working more closely with whānau, hapū and iwi, community leaders, and NGO’s. These groups are trusted by Māori and Pacific communities that simply do not trust government agencies, and as a result either don’t reach out for help, or aren’t comfortably sharing fully details of their true situation. Every community knows who needs assistance and how best to deliver that.

“We cannot and should not leave some children behind when we can work together to find solutions within their communities.

“The impact of doing nothing is too great. We need to make sure no child experiences the insecurity and stress, hunger and lack of heating, stigma and shame, difficulty accessing education and health services associated with poverty.

“We can celebrate our achievements to date without fooling ourselves that the job is done. We all need to look to how we care and nurture our children, their childhood is the key to their future and the future of Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 