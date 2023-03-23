Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Children Languishing In Poverty Forgotten In Government Policies, Says CPAG

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Latest figures measuring child poverty rates in Aotearoa New Zealand are a sad indictment on the country with no real improvement in policy that could turn things around, according to Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), the leading voice on the issue.

StatsNZ data released today shows no real change in all areas used to measure child poverty rates in New Zealand.

"This is an appalling situation. The future is bleak for these children who are languishing in poverty. The country’s future is also blighted by this because we’re not investing in children," said Prof Emeritus and CPAG health spokesperson Innes Asher.

About one in 10 children experience material hardship where their households cannot afford things like regular healthy food, doctors visits or to pay their power bills on time, according to the StatsNZ data.

"The trouble is, of the almost 9,000 households surveyed in this data, there was no inclusion of our most vulnerable families. Families living in motels and other emergency accommodation, as well as cars and other forms of homelessness were not included," Prof Emeritus Asher said.

"The real picture is likely to be a lot more grim as anecdotal evidence suggests the numbers of families in these dire situations is on the increase."

"We also know poverty is a driver of preventable hospitalisations, which is another reason to urgently address child poverty, for the sake of our overburdened health system."

The picture for Māori and Pasifika children is much worse, according to the data.

One in five Māori children and one in four Pasifika children experience material hardship, according to StatsNZ.

CPAG convenor and housing spokesperson Alan Johnson said radical changes to tax and welfare were needed. The government needed to show more courage than it had in the past five years if it wanted to turn things around, he said.

"How could there be any change in the rate of child poverty in New Zealand when there have been no policies implemented that could turn things around? He said.

The lack of improvement in the data makes it harder, according to CPAG, for the government to meet its ten-year targets by 2028.

CPAG called on the government to fully adopt the 42 recommendations of the government-appointed Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s February 2019 report. So, far not one of the recommendations had been fully implemented in the four years since the group's report was published.

"The government has tinkered with policies here and there but there’s been no game changer that gives those of us advocating for children any real hope that the situation will be turned around. It’s shameful."

CPAG was also concerned about the rate of children with disabilities - 1 in 5 - who were living in material hardship.

"We know that any household with a disabled family member is more at risk of living in hardship," said Mr Johnson.

There is no data around the number of disabled children who are Māori. CPAG is concerned about that cohort with a double risk factor and is calling on the government to start including this cohort in its data.

"Again, some of our most vulnerable are not being measured by this data," he added.

CPAG urged all political parties to put children at the front and centre of election-year promises.

Last year's figures can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 