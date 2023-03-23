Child Poverty "Unnecessary"

The latest statistics released have shown that 120,000 children are still living in homes who experience material hardship.

'The number of children still experiencing poverty is so unnecessary given how rich of a country we are' says Auckland Action Against Poverty co-chair and media spokesperson Agnes Magele.

Poverty is a political choice, and we can choose to look after these children and their families. The numbers for our Māori, Pacific and children living with disabilities haven't changed at all and this is unacceptable. We know what that looks like in our communities and it's not ok.

We can choose to look after all of our children in the same way we did when Covid hit. We want the team of 5 million energy to address poverty.

