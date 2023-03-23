Child Poverty "Unnecessary"
Thursday, 23 March 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty
The latest statistics released have shown that 120,000
children are still living in homes who experience material
hardship.
'The number of children still experiencing
poverty is so unnecessary given how rich of a country we
are' says Auckland Action Against Poverty co-chair and media
spokesperson Agnes Magele.
Poverty is a political
choice, and we can choose to look after these children and
their families. The numbers for our Māori, Pacific and
children living with disabilities haven't changed at all and
this is unacceptable. We know what that looks like in our
communities and it's not ok.
We can choose to look
after all of our children in the same way we did when Covid
hit. We want the team of 5 million energy to address
poverty.
© Scoop Media
