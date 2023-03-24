Free Speech Union Granted Intervening Status In Posie Parker Judicial Review

The Free Speech Union will be an intervener this morning as the High Court considers whether Immigration New Zealand's decision to allow Posie Parker (Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) entry into New Zealand was legal, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

"We know that some powers that be would be pleased to see this decision reversed. We must ensure that the strongest arguments are made in favour of free speech.

"Crown Law has indicated that they will argue that there is no evidence that Posie Parker poses a harm to New Zealand. While this is a legitimate defence of INZ's decision, it is crucial there is also a principled defence of free speech.

"If the High Court decides to overrule this decision, it could set a deeply-troubling precedent for others attempting to enter New Zealand who espouse controversial views.

"Censors seeking to review Posie Parker's entry into New Zealand only give her more prominence and legitimacy. Protest peacefully, yes, but don't shut her down. This morning, we will fight to protect Kiwis' free speech (including the right to hear others' speech)."

© Scoop Media

