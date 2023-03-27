Colenso And MindTheGap Join Forces On Pay Gap Campaigning

ColensoBBDO has been appointed as the new creative agency of record by pay-gap advocacy group MindTheGap to bring renewed attention to the issue of gender and ethnic pay gaps within New Zealand businesses and government.

In the 50 years since the Equal Pay Act was introduced, unfair pay has persisted across genders, for Māori, for Pacific peoples, disability communities and other ethnicities in Aotearoa. MindTheGap has been communicating with organisations since October 2021 and lobbying to make pay gap reporting mandatory.

The appointment of ColensoBBDO – which earlier this year was named in Contagious Magazine’s list of the Best and Bravest agencies from around the world – is the first step in an enhanced effort to drum up conversation of this important topic ahead of New Zealand’s General Election in October and beyond.

Angela Watson, Managing Director of ColensoBBDO says, “We’re thrilled to partner with MindTheGap. This is an issue I'm passionate about, and one that’s high on the agenda of our other clients too. We’re well-placed to build on the incredible efforts of the MindTheGap team, and to help fight the good fight in new ways that drive sustainable change.”

Jo Cribb, co-founder of the MindTheGap campaign, says, “While the Government is considering how to reduce the pay gap as part of a wider look into pay transparency, we want to reinforce that in these economic times it is urgent that it is addressed now. For that reason, we are delighted to be working with Colenso to reinforce and elevate the message that it is only fair on all New Zealanders to reduce the pay gap and we can do it without any cost to taxpayers.

© Scoop Media

