Minister Davidson Must Resign After 'Violence' Comments

Monday, 27 March 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Rt Hon Winston Peters

Marama Davidson should stand down as ‘Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence’ for the clear and outrageous statement she made at the Posie Parker protest that ‘white straight men’ are the cause of violence.

Her offensive, racist, and sexist remarks are typical of a minister who has lost any right and authority to hold her portfolio.

Minister Davidson said “I know what causes violence in this world and it’s white cis men”.

This is peak madness.

The Prime Minister must have higher standards than shown by Minister Davidson.

New Zealanders neither want nor deserve to be looked upon and insulted by our so called ‘representatives’ in this way.

Is it any wonder there was violence shown at the protest when we have a Minister outright supporting it. 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Fallout, And The Zombie Revival Of National Standards


Oh, the irony. Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has made a career out of inciting public hostility against the trans community, only to find herself on the receiving end of public hostility at her Auckland rally. In a further case of karmic justice, the people who brought her into the country ended up inspiring the biggest pro-trans rally in New Zealand’s history, in Wellington. Christchurch also held a sizeable pro-trans gathering... More>>


 
 

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>



ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>


