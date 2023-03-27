Minister Davidson Must Resign After 'Violence' Comments

Marama Davidson should stand down as ‘Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence’ for the clear and outrageous statement she made at the Posie Parker protest that ‘white straight men’ are the cause of violence.

Her offensive, racist, and sexist remarks are typical of a minister who has lost any right and authority to hold her portfolio.

Minister Davidson said “I know what causes violence in this world and it’s white cis men”.

This is peak madness.

The Prime Minister must have higher standards than shown by Minister Davidson.

New Zealanders neither want nor deserve to be looked upon and insulted by our so called ‘representatives’ in this way.

Is it any wonder there was violence shown at the protest when we have a Minister outright supporting it.



