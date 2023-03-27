Minister Davidson Must Resign After 'Violence' Comments
Monday, 27 March 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Rt Hon Winston Peters
Marama Davidson should stand down as ‘Minister for the
Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence’ for the clear
and outrageous statement she made at the Posie Parker
protest that ‘white straight men’ are the cause of
violence.
Her offensive, racist, and sexist remarks
are typical of a minister who has lost any right and
authority to hold her portfolio.
Minister Davidson
said “I know what causes violence in this world and it’s
white cis men”.
This is peak madness.
The
Prime Minister must have higher standards than shown by
Minister Davidson.
New Zealanders neither want nor
deserve to be looked upon and insulted by our so called
‘representatives’ in this way.
Is it any wonder
there was violence shown at the protest when we have a
Minister outright supporting
it.
