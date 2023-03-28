Have Your Say On The Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Legislation Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Legislation Bill

The Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Legislation Bill is the second bill in response to Cyclone Gabriel. The bill aims to ensure that Government agencies and Crown entities, and affected local authorities and communities, can appropriately respond to or recover from the recent severe weather events, or both. This includes providing the Government with flexibility to facilitate, enable, and expedite the recovery.

Make a submission on the bill by 5.00pm on Thursday, 29 March 2023.

