Dr Carlos Cheung Selected As National’s Candidate In Mt Roskill

Property management company director Dr Carlos Cheung has been selected as National’s candidate in Mt Roskill for the 2023 General Election.

“Mt Roskill is my home and I’m grateful for the opportunity to campaign here for a National Government that will deliver on the issues that matter most to people, like fixing the cost of living crisis,” says Dr Cheung.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than in 2017 and all the people of Mt Roskill have to show for it is higher costs. People in this electorate work incredibly hard to feed and house their families but are living with the effects of Labour’s economic mismanagement. Whether they’re having to find almost $5,000 more per year to cover the rent in Auckland, or hundreds of dollars more per week to cover the mortgage, it’s getting tougher to get ahead in Mt Roskill.

“I’m aspirational for the people of Mt Roskill and advocating for policies that help them get ahead. That means stopping Labour’s wasteful spending and investing in the things that matter, like National’s FamilyBoost policy which provides up to $75 a week in tax rebates to help families pay for childcare. We need to get serious about addressing inflation, and Kiwis have seen no plan from Labour to do that.

“National believes in backing hardworking people to succeed and creating safer communities where everyone can thrive. These values are key to people in Mt Roskill and will be priorities for me if I earn the opportunity to represent them as an MP in Chris Luxon’s National team.

“Community safety is a priority for National. In the western side of the Auckland City Police District, which takes in Mt Roskill, the number of victimisations increased by close to 50 per cent between 2017 and 2022. This includes things like assault, robbery and burglary. People don’t feel safe and aren’t confident Labour understands its soft-on-crime approach isn’t working.

“National has released plans to crack down on the serious young offending driving a lot of the retail crime our business owners are facing by introducing Young Offender Military Academies, and to back our police to disrupt the gang activity that’s becoming all too common in Auckland.

“I’ll be meeting as many people as I can across Mt Roskill to hear about their issues and campaign hard to elect a National Government at this year’s General Election.”

Biographical notes

Carlos Cheung is a company director currently working in property management and has an extensive background in biological and biomedical science.

Born in Hong Kong, Carlos moved to New Zealand as a teenager and completed his schooling at Auckland Grammar School. He then gained a Bachelor of Science, Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Science, Master of Biological Science and PhD in Biological Science from the University of Auckland. His research work focused on diabetes and cardiac disease.

Carlos is a member of the Institute of Directors and volunteers with the ARK Collective, which is a Roskill-based group dedicated to charity and emergency management work in the area.

Carlos and his wife Fiona, who serves as deputy chair on the Puketapapa Local Board, live in Mt Roskill. He has lived in Mt Roskill for more than 15 years.

