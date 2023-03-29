Brown’s Budget Would Be A Financial And Moral Disaster For Auckland

Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposed 2023/24 Budget for Auckland is both morally reprehensible and financially calamitous, according to FIRST Union’s submission to Auckland Council on the Budget (attached) , which argues for an alternative route that trades Brown’s bus cuts and asset sales for more reasonable measures to meet the Council’s alleged $295 million "hole".

FIRST Union President Robert Reid said it had been deeply disappointing to analyse a proposed Budget so far from meeting the current and future needs of Auckland. The Union’s submission considers the economic and social costs of Brown’s various ideas, like increasing the cost of public transport, cutting vital community services and operational funding, and selling shares in a financially resurgent Auckland airport.

"Brown’s Budget is a frantic combination of bad ideas that have never worked, misunderstandings and other various banal cruelties and austerities thrown together in a hurry, all to avoid any possible mention of a rise in rates," said Mr Reid.

"$21 million in cuts to Auckland’s bus services is among the lowlights, considering drivers’ wages are finally rising and recruitment and retention is our top priority when bus drivers are being stabbed at work."

"In his desperation to avoid even minor rates rises, the poorest and most vulnerable Aucklanders would subsidise the richest through extensive cuts to community services like libraries and Citizens Advice Bureaus. Economic and social development funding for a better Auckland would be axed."

"Auckland Airport has obviously struggled during the pandemic but immediately selling shares in an entity whose revenue tripled between 2014 and 2019 would be uniquely stupid and short-sighted."

"Meanwhile, under Brown’s Budget, 13 Council-owned golf courses would survive at a net annual cost of $160 million to taxpayers - it’s about priorities, and his become clearer throughout."

"Our alternative budget, which would meet Brown’s $295m ‘hole’ and rely on no new debt, considers a rates increase of 2.2% alongside $160m from getting golf courses to pay their fair share, revenue from retaining airport shares and unfreezing other sources of Council revenue."

"We hope that other Auckland councillors will see the folly of Brown’s Budget and consider submissions from the community carefully - this would represent a great leap backwards for all Aucklanders in a time that calls for bravery and imagination from our elected representatives."

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2303/Auckland_Council_budget_202324_submission61.pdf

© Scoop Media