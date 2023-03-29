Abolish The Ute Tax

The Ute tax as it is called was bought in under this Government in April 2022, as part of the Clean Car standard.

The idea is that high-emission vehicles are taxed and the taxes used to subsidise lower emitting vehicles and the move to electric vehicles. The Ute tax on high-emitting vehicles like Utes and SUVs is used to fund the rebates for people buying low- or zero-emissions vehicles.

The result is that a farmer buying a new Ute is hit with tax of of $5,175 and winds up subsidising a lawyer buying a Tesla and getting the maximum rebate of $8,625.

Farmers who need Utes to run their farms are subsidising leisure vehicles for city folk. The Clean Car scheme was supposed to be self funding but now has a $98.2 million shortfall. “ What’s the bet that the government in order to meet the deficit will not lower the rebates but will increase the Ute tax.”

“The Ute tax is especially favoured by the Greens. The Greens would like to see farmers feeding out in winter on bicycles.” Says Laurence Day Chairman of the Board HeartLandNZ Farmers (and Tradies) use their Utes for a variety of tasks.

They are a vital tool of trade. “Imposing a tax on the purchase of Utes is an unfair burden on farmers and tradies” “In government HeartLandNZ will abolish the clean car taxation scheme. It is a misguided effort designed to subsidise and tax the choice of vehicles people buy

