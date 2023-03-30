Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Announces Teanau Tuiono As Candidate For Palmerston North Electorate And John Cockrem For Rangitīkei

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 5:41 am
Press Release: Green Party

28 March 2023

The Green Party has selected Teanau Tuiono again as their candidate in the Palmerston North electorate for this year's general election and new candidate John Cockrem for Rangitīkei.

Currently, a list MP, former Palmerston North City Council mayoral candidate Tuiono is stoked to be running once again.

“Hey Palmy, it's me again. I'm looking forward to standing in Palmy in the October election. This election will be about climate and inequality, and we feel these things deeply here in the Manawatū, as we do elsewhere across Aotearoa,” he says.

"It's a privilege to stand for election in the place where I live, where my children have been to school, and to use my voice in the campaign to support the diverse communities I am connected to in the electorate.”

“The Green Party has solutions to protect our climate, restore nature and end poverty in Aotearoa. This can only happen with more Green MPs in Parliament,” says Teanau.

In Rangitīkei, the Green Party has selected first-time candidate John Cockrem to stand in the sprawling electorate which spans from Shannon to Taumarunui and takes in Fielding and Ashhurst.

Based in Palmerston North, John is a Professor whose research involves community groups around Aotearoa.

“I’m delighted to have been selected to stand for the Green Party in Rangitīkei and to bring my experience and green values to a crucial election for our natural environment” he says.

“I am looking forward to meeting people throughout the electorate and hearing about local issues and concerns, then working to find ways to help with these issues”, John says.

“I will be asking Rangitikei voters to give their party vote to the Greens, which will bring Green candidates into government, and give a stronger voice to the Green Vision,” he added.

A big focus of John’s work is advocacy for the kororā (little penguin), and working alongside community groups, iwi, and Napier Port to protect them. For the last two years, he has been active in supporting residents and mana whenua on Waiheke Island in their opposition to a marina that is being built on a penguin colony.

