Airports Mark Milestone With Passing Of Civil Aviation Bill

NZ Airports is celebrating Parliament passing under urgency the Civil Aviation Bill following almost ten years of development.

“NZ Airports has been involved in the Civil Aviation Bill’s policy development and legislative processes since 2014. We are pleased to see the Bill finally passed. We congratulate and thank the Ministers, MPs and officials who worked on it over the years and brought it to a conclusion,” said the Association’s Chief Executive Billie Moore.

“The New Zealand aviation sector has long needed modernized legislation that would replace two outdated Acts of Parliament passed in 1966 and 1990. Last night that was finally delivered.

“The aviation sector’s regulators and participants have a major task ahead to implement the changes, and NZ Airports looks forward to supporting that process over the next 12-24 months.

“The new Civil Aviation Act is one part of ensuring the aviation system is fit for the future.”

This milestone coincided with NZ Airports’ Sustainable Airports, Sustainable Communities event on Tuesday. Airport, airline, energy sector, and local government leaders from around the country gathered for discussions on resource management reform and the energy infrastructure that will be required at airports to decarbonise aviation in New Zealand.

“Decarbonising domestic aviation is a huge challenge, but it will be essential for New Zealanders to have a connected and prosperous future,” Billie Moore said.

“Airports’ long term planning horizons mean they need to plan now for alternative fuel infrastructure, and this needs to be coordinated across the airport network in all regions of New Zealand for communities to benefit from future zero-carbon and low-carbon flights.

“Our gathering this week was a step forward in building the partnerships we’ll need across airports, airlines, local government and the energy sector for our decarbonisation work to be successful.”

© Scoop Media

