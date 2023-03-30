Unions Otago Adds Voice To Campaign Against Cuts To New Dunedin Hospital

Local union members are backing the campaign against cuts to the new Dunedin hospital.

Unions Otago convenor Andrew Tait says many union members in Dunedin and Otago are health workers.

He says there are major concerns about the effects of proposed major cuts to the new hospital project and effects on future services.

“This is an important campaign to send a message to the Government and all politicians that we value our public health system and believe it is a priority.”

Mr Tait says the most vulnerable people in our community will be put at risk from any cuts.

He says Unions support appropriate taxation to pay for important public services and infrastructure.

Unions Otago is the local affiliates council of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi for the Otago region.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 320,000 New Zealand union members in 27 affiliated unions.

