Submissions Invited On Legislative Changes Regarding Mass Arrivals

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for submissions on the Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Bill. This bill would provide changes to the management of an irregular maritime arrival (an arrival of migrants to New Zealand by boat, without following the proper entry processes).

The bill would extend the time for the District Court to consider an application for a mass arrival warrant of commitment, and would allow migrants to be detained until an application is determined.

The bill would also clarify responsibilities of members of mass arrival groups to apply for entry permission and a visa, and would change the definition of passenger to exclude members of mass arrival groups.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is due to report the bill back to the House by 31 July 2023. Submissions are open for four weeks to enable members of the community to have their say.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday 27 April 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

