The Opportunities Party Launches A Petition To Establish An Anti-Corruption Commission

The Opportunities Party is calling on the New Zealand Government and Parliament to create an Anti-Corruption Commission - an independent agency with the power to detect, investigate, and take enforcement action against corrupt conduct in our public institutions.

The recent revelations surrounding former Cabinet Minister, Stuart Nash, highlight the need to restore transparency and accountability to our elected officials.

Leader of The Opportunities Party, Raf Manji says “New Zealanders deserve better. Our politicians should be acting in the wider public’s best interests, not the interests of wealthy donors, special interest groups and lobbyists.”

Manji calls for an Anti-Corruption Commission to be established, and immediately investigate three worrying areas of politics - big money in politics, the unregulated world of political lobbying and unethical behaviour in Cabinet.

Manji explains that money should not buy political influence, saying “The fundamental principle of democracy is that it belongs equally to all citizens, not just those with money.”

The Commission would mirror Australia’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) which will begin operations in mid-2023. We believe the New Zealand Law Commission is best placed to draft up the new offence provisions for the Commission after reviewing international examples.

