EPA Seeks Feedback On Tapping Into Global Information

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is asking for views on which overseas regulators it will draw on for some hazardous substance assessments and reassessments.

The recognised international regulators must regulate hazardous substances in a similar way to the EPA.

The EPA is proposing to recognise regulators from the European Union and countries including the United States and Australia.

All hazardous substances need EPA approval before they can be used in Aotearoa New Zealand. The EPA may reassess approved hazardous substances if new information shows the risks to human health or the environment have changed.

Information from the international regulators will be used when assessing and reassessing hazardous substances through two new pathways aimed at streamlining the processes.

The EPA will not automatically adopt decisions made by the international regulators.

One of the new pathways allows the EPA to approve a substance if the same use has been approved by a recognised international regulator - unless it will have significant cultural, environmental and human health effects.

The other pathway enables the EPA to amend the hazard classifications or rules for use of an existing substance to align with recognised regulators.

"This is an important step in reducing the duplication of work and further streamlining our processes," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

"Having a list of recognised international regulators also promotes greater international alignment, while allowing us to continue making decisions that consider our unique culture and environment."

Developing a list of international regulators and using relevant information from their assessments was one of several changes included in the HSNO (Hazardous Substances Assessments) Amendment Act, which came into force on 1 November 2022.

This public consultation enables the wider public and those in relevant industries to provide additional information and feedback on the proposed list of international regulators.

Submitters can provide information and make comments to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on 24 May 2023.

Find out more about the proposed international regulators and make a submission.

