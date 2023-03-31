Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwis May Not Be As Fraud Savvy As They Think: Visa Study

Friday, 31 March 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Visa

As the move to digital commerce continues, fraudsters are counting on consumers to let their guard down and to supply personal information. And according to new research released today by global payments technology company Visa (NYSE: V), which surveyed over 1,000 consumers in New Zealand, scammers appear to be thriving in the gap between consumers’ awareness of the language of fraud and their actual behaviour.

The local New Zealand research follows Visa’s global 2022 report, “Fraudulese: The Language of Fraud”, which highlighted the most common communicative strategies used by fraudsters to find vulnerabilities among even the most tech-savvy consumers. This new data shines a light on the mismatch between our perceived proficiency at spotting scams versus how many of us become victims of online fraud.

Conducted by YouGov, Visa found that 93 per cent of Kiwis say they’re at least ‘somewhat’ knowledgeable when it comes to recognising online fraud and scams, with 51 per cent of those claiming to be ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ knowledgeable. Despite this, more than one in three (34 per cent) have been the victim of such a scam. This is lower than for the Asia-Pacific region overall, where 40 per cent of those surveyed said they had been the victim of a scam.

Other key findings include:

  • 50 per cent of Kiwis said they were the most suspicious of requests to reset passwords, compared to 41 per cent across Asia-Pacific
  • 27 per cent of New Zealanders claim to be likely to act on a call to action that offers a free gift or a free gift card
  • 24 per cent of Kiwis said that they would react to digital communications posing as urgent

New Zealanders surveyed express concern for the older generation, with over 70 per cent of the view that older people are more likely to fall for common online scams, such as verifying account information, notifications of overdrawn bank accounts, or winning a giveaway. However, the data paints a different story with only 30 per cent of those over 55 in Asia Pacific reporting being victims of scams, compared with 46 per cent of those aged between 18-24.

“Understanding the language of fraud is increasingly essential in our digital-first world. While our new study demonstrates that Kiwi consumers are savvy when it comes to spotting signs of fraud in our emails, texts and messages, scammers have reached new heights of sophistication,” said Martyna Lazar, Visa’s Head of Risk in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific.

“Easter is a popular period for retail sales which makes education and the proper discernment of the language of scams an integral part of consumer protection,” she added.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.au.

Methodology

This study was conducted by YouGov Research in March 2023. 1,008 adults were surveyed in New Zealand and 15,339 adults across 14 Asia-Pacific countries (Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Visa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Dysfunctional Mayor, And Air Travel Chaos


As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>


 
 


Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 