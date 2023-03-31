Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call For Evidence On Aotearoa New Zealand’s Emissions Reduction Targets And Emissions Budgets, 31 March - 31 July

Friday, 31 March 2023, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Climate Change Commission

He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission has launched a call for evidence to support its work on Aotearoa New Zealand’s emissions reduction targets and emissions budgets.

This call for evidence is an opportunity for anyone to share information, data and expertise that they think the Commission should consider as part of three areas of work that are currently underway:

All three of these areas are focused on Aotearoa New Zealand's options for contributing to the global effort under the Paris Agreement to limit global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

We are running this call for evidence now as we build our evidence base to inform our analysis and draft advice. Our final advice on these three projects is due to be delivered to the Minister of Climate Change by 31 December 2024. To ensure sufficient time for careful consideration of a wide range of evidence, we are seeking your submissions now.

You can find more information on the Commission's online consultation platform: Have Your Say | Climate Change Commission

The Commission's functions are set out in the Climate Change Response Act and include a requirement to review and advise on the 2050 target and emissions budgets. We provide independent, evidence-based advice on the direction of policy, taking a systems-wide view.

Engagement is at the heart of what we do. We will be engaging widely with people on our advice. This is the first stage in the process, and there will be other opportunities to feed into our work.

Submissions can be made through the Commission’s online consultation platform: Have Your Say | Climate Change Commission

Or by post:

Call for evidence: emissions reduction targets and emissions budgets

Climate Change Commission

PO Box 24448

Wellington 6142

If you have any questions about completing this call for evidence, you can reach us by email at haveyoursay@climatecommission.govt.nz.

