Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Contact Centre Startup On Mission To Help Solo Mums

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Wairua Pai

Wairua Pai, the only majority Māori-owned customer contact centre, is a new startup with a goal of giving 100 solo Māori Māmā a job through offering flexibility and home working.

“The idea is to uplift them, their household and their whānau. It’s about giving back to our community, being of service, and inspiring leadership within whānau through employment,” says part owner Rohario Rangihaeata, who is based in Taranaki.

Wairua Pai is one of 100 Māori businesses the Progressive Procurement Capability Uplift Programme plans to help this year with wraparound intensive support to prepare them for government contracting opportunities.

Te Puni Kōkiri and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s joint progressive procurement kaupapa aims to use the Government’s annual $51.5 billion buying power to help accelerate Māori businesses and provide wider social outcomes in communities.

The new Wairua Pai business will operate from homes across the country and is formed from existing businesses; Waha the Māori Creative Agency created 15 years ago and Unity4, the backend tech solution that has been around for 23 years.

Te Puni Kōkiri Progressive Procurement lead Kellee Koia says that Wairua Pai’s employment approach is an example of how Māori businesses make a positive impact.

“Wairua Pai has just started their capability uplift mentoring with Height Project Management where they will work on their business plan and articulating what they can offer government agencies and other clients. This includes bidding for their first government tender opportunity,” says Kellee.

Rohario says Wairua Pai wants to instil Māori communication mannerisms into the contact centre service they offer and provide options for choosing someone local or who knows how to speak te reo Māori.

“It’ll be a virtual contact centre throughout Aotearoa so kaimahi bring a local approach rather than someone offshore with no idea. We want our Māori employees to communicate the way they would with whānau over the phone,” she said.

The Capability Uplift Programme has already supported over 42 Māori businesses to secure government contracts worth a total of $10.8 million.

“Government agencies buy a range of goods and services ranging from roads to IT services. Pakihi Māori are hugely underrepresented in the procurement world, and we are making good headway in changing that,” says Kellee Koia.

Wairua Pai has set up its business structure and is looking to win their first contract before bringing employees onboard, including solo Māori mums.

  • You can learn more about the progressive procurement kaupapa on the Te Puni Kōkiri website.
  • Wairua Pai, is the first and only Māori-driven virtual contact call centre in Aotearoa - and the world. Learn more here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wairua Pai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 