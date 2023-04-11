Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2023 Quarter – Information Release
Dwelling and household estimates are used for many
purposes including planning, policy formation, business
decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of
market coverage rates.
Key facts
At 31 March
2023:
- private dwelling estimate –
2,040,500
- households estimate –
1,964,800.
Note: We have not assessed the impact
on dwelling and household estimates from recent cyclones and
flooding events in this release.
