Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2023 Quarter – Information Release

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25 The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023 Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House. I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment

The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In

The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>