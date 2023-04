Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2023 Quarter – Information Release

Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023

Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.

I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25

The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>



