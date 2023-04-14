International Migration: February 2023
Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the year ended
February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022
were:
- migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up
195 percent
- migrant departures: 100,900 (± 1,300),
up 41 percent
- annual net migration: gain of 52,000
(± 2,000), compared with a net loss of 19,900 (±
100).
