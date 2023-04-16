Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Announces Sahra Ahmed As Candidate For Christchurch East

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 10:22 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has announced Sahra Ahmed as its candidate for the Christchurch East electorate.

"We have found ourselves a candidate who values the abundant riches of our electorate and is determined to ensure life here is rich for everyone. I am delighted to introduce Sahra as our candidate" says Christchurch East Greens convenor Jacinta O'Reilly.

Sahra says “I’m standing as a candidate because I want people to have access to the resources they need to thrive. Poverty is not an inevitable outcome of economic growth, but a political choice that can be reversed with the right policies.”

Sahra lived and worked in the Eastern suburbs of Christchurch and is an experienced and determined advocate for the health and wellbeing of diverse communities in her local community. She also loves the beautiful and essential local landscape and biodiversity.

Sahra trained as a nurse in New Zealand and has 25 years of experience in the public and private sector. She is the Refugee Health clinical lead at Pegasus Health, supporting former refugees and asylum seekers resettling in Canterbury. Maintenance of culture and sense of belonging in multiple communities is important to her and informs her work.

“We must recognise the importance of providing universal healthcare to all those who have chosen to make this country their home, including those who have been displaced as refugees,” says Sahra.

“Former refugees and migrants bring diversity and richness to our society, and their contributions are essential to the fabric of Aotearoa. They bring unique perspectives, skills, and experiences that can enrich our culture, economy, and social structures. Former refugees and migrants go on to become successful entrepreneurs, artists, educators, and leaders, and their contributions enhance the lives of all New Zealanders.”

“As the chair of the Canterbury Somali Association I have seen the gaps in the resettlement process experienced by former refugees and the long-lasting impact that government policies have on individuals and subsequent generations. This has given me the drive to ensure that resettlement support is empowering and supports the aspirations of former refugees.”

“In addressing income inequality and poverty, the Green Party advocates for a wealth tax on the richest New Zealanders, along with a universal basic income and a family support package, along with a suite of other measures designed to end poverty in New Zealand,” she says.

These measures would help ensure that all New Zealanders have access to all resources they need to live, with dignity and security. By addressing the root causes of poverty and inequity, we can create a fairer and more prosperous society for all. The Green Party's vision for a just and sustainable future is one where everyone can thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.

